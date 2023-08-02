Friction in NDA? Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit meets PM, contradicts Khattar’s stand   

The Nuh violence, that left six people dead, many injured and recorded huge loss of property, brought growing unease within BJP and friction among NDA allies to the surface.

After Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief, Dushyant Chautala who is also deputy chief minister in Haryana government, embarrassed Khattar government by blaming Bajrang Dal for the violence, Gurugram MP and union minster Rao Inderjit Singh met PM Modi on Wednesday and briefed him about the situation on the ground.

Rao Inderjit Singh – a former Congressman, who is one of the most influential Jat leaders in contemporary politics – has reportedly contradicted the narrative over the violence fanned by his own party BJP and the right-wing on social media.

According to sources he also questioned the ‘conspiracy theory’ propagated by the Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. He reportedly told PM that that Hindus who were taking part in the procession, were also carrying swords.

"If both the sides were carrying arms, then it is a question of the investigation who provided them those arms," Rao was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.