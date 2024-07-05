Herald View: Battling our worst fears

To run the country, a consensus is of the utmost importance, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi before entering Parliament on the first day of the opening session of the 18th Lok Sabha. The people, he said, expect their representatives to discuss and debate issues that are important for the country and its people. Sage words that no sane person would disagree with.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi said as much in the course of his address in the Lok Sabha: “The Opposition is not your enemy, we are here to make your work easier.”

Beyond those preliminary courtesies, though, the just-concluded special session was quite a slanging match, with the referee once again struggling to hide his own biases.

The tone was set early by President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint session of the Houses — it sounded like an approbative stamp on the Modi government’s policy agenda, instead of trying to set the legislative tenor of the newly convened Lok Sabha or outlining priorities from a remove befitting her high office.

Speaker Om Birla revealed his cards early. His little cameo in the House on 26 June, when he read out a resolution condemning the Emergency of 1975, was blatantly partisan and quite unmistakably a part of the ruling party’s orchestrated campaign to embarrass the Congress in the House.

While the Opposition had no official information about the resolution, the placards and other protest paraphernalia materialised soon after Mr Birla’s performance, which made it all too clear that the Speaker was in on the plan.