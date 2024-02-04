HERALD VIEW: The battle of their lives, but not without hope

How do you keep hope alive in the future of India as the nation we knew it to be? The idea of India as a multi-faith, multi-lingual ‘Union of States’ that makes space for all its confounding diversity, and guarantees to all its citizens the same fundamental rights.

How do you keep faith that the tattered secular fabric of our nation will be mended again in our lifetime? How do you fight the capture/ surrender of our democratic institutions? How do you seize control of the national narrative that seems overwhelmed by waves of communal hatred? How do you separate the truth — about, say, the state of the economy or how far and wide the communal poison has spread — from the fictions media dresses up as facts?

Is all of India as badly polarised as it may appear in BJP-controlled states of the north like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand? Are Indians across the length and breadth of the country in the grip of the so-called 80:20 narrative? Have all Hindus, even in the Hindi heartland states of the north, bought into the BJP’s divisive campaign? How do you resist the daily assaults on your faith that all is not lost yet?

Are we in denial of the hope that India is too complex, too diverse, too multi-layered to bend to a unipolar world view? Are we fooling ourselves to think that people are not the same as the mercenary politicians who might be their elected representatives? Maybe or maybe not. It’s hard enough to hear yourself in the din; harder, then, to believe that there is hope when you see your leaders have feet of clay.