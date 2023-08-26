Herald View: The comeback trail

Slower than its well-wishers might want it, still erring perhaps on the side of caution, less than ideal maybe by some lights in balancing pre-election tactical considerations with the ideological imperative, but the Congress is certainly back to be counted as a full-bodied political alternative.

From a slightly zoomed-out perspective, the recently reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) is a sign that the party organisation is thrumming with life again, and the slow yet steady build-up—which began with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and then gained momentum with the party’s electoral triumphs in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh—is making it increasingly obvious that the Congress will be the fulcrum of the Opposition alliance going into the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

The naysayers and nitpickers will do what they do best, and have you think that the reconstituted CWC is at best a delicate balancing act. It is that too—and commendable for those reasons as well—but it is also a political statement with other registers of meaning.