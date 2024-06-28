Herald View: The importance of being Om Birla

He appears soft-spoken and goes about his business with assurance and impunity. Om Birla, re-elected as a BJP member of Parliament from Kota, Rajasthan, did well by his party in his previous stint as Speaker, and has been rewarded with a renomination in the newly constituted 18th Lok Sabha for playing a willing accomplice to the ruling party’s shenanigans in his first term.

Short of their removal from office — the conditions and procedure for which are detailed in Article 94 of the Constitution of India — there is no effective mechanism to regulate the conduct of Speakers. As ex officio chairman of the Rules Committee, the Speaker’s word is effectively the law in the Lok Sabha.

No confidence motions against the government can be moved by the Opposition unless the Speaker allows it. No debate can take place unless he allows it. No ‘division’ or voting can take place without his permission. No bill can be moved without his permission, but the Speaker has the discretion to allow the government to introduce bills at any time of its choosing — spring them on the last day of a session or insist on voting on the same day the bills are introduced. Mr Birla was guilty on all those counts.

The Speaker presides over the Business Advisory Committee of the House, which finalises the daily agenda when the House is in session. The Speaker also has discretionary powers to change the agenda, adjourn the session ahead of schedule and stonewall demands that contentious bills be sent for scrutiny to parliamentary standing committees. Mr Birla’s previous tenure as Speaker saw the lowest number of bills sent to parliamentary committees for scrutiny.