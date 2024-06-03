Odisha: Hurting Odia pride could cost PM Modi dear

As exit polls dial up the tension and leaders wait with bated breath for the EVMs to be unlocked on 4 June, certain issues are likely to linger even after the results have been announced. They would also define the post-poll relationship between the top contenders in Odisha — Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and BJP — irrespective of who wins this battle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led his party’s charge against the BJD — Odisha’s most successful and longest surviving regional party — must be keenly aware of the pitfalls of the kind of vitriolic campaign he conducted in the state which accounts for just 21 Lok Sabha seats. Building his entire campaign around his friend-turned-foe, chief minister Naveen Patnaik and the latter’s Man Friday, bureaucrat-turned-politician V.K. Pandian, the prime minister raised the issue of Odisha asmita (pride).

This became the focal point of his campaign and he missed no opportunity to embarrass the usually quiet and soft-spoken chief minister, repeatedly hitting him below the belt. Not only did Modi question Patnaik’s knowledge of Odia language and culture, but ridiculed him by calling upon people at his election rallies to ask the chief minister to name all the districts of the state and their headquarters without the aid of a piece of paper.

At one of these rallies in Bolangir, he cast doubts on the chief minister’s ability to name 10 villages in Kantabanji, the second constituency that he is contesting from this time besides his traditional seat of Hinjili in Ganjam district.

Modi sought to link all these with Odia asmita even as he alleged that the state’s administration had been outsourced, in an indirect reference to Pandian whose Tamilian origin has been played up by the BJP in a bid to project him as an outsider. This despite the fact that Pandian, a 2000-batch IAS officer, speaks fluent Odia albeit with a Tamil accent, and his wife Sujata Karthikeyan, presently posted as special secretary, finance, is an Odia hailing from Kendrapara district.