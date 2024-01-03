India 2024: The country is looking right through the likes of you

These days of the de facto Hindu Rashtra are dark days for proud sickular libtards—dark, isolating and seemingly hopeless.

Democracy, pluralism and constitutional values are roadkill. Hate overwhelms fraternity. Lies bury truth. Fear trumps freedom. Majoritarianism drowns out the voice of reason.

The country is looking right through the likes of you. Most people don’t buy your version of the world. How are you supposed to feel any hope at all?

This is the moment to learn from an organisation that has been truly inspirational in its resolve to never say die: the RSS.

For decades, India treated the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as irrelevant at best and dangerous as worst. It was exposed as communal, double dealing, violent, scheming and generally poisonous. The country looked straight through it.

In its 75 years in the wilderness, instead of throwing in the towel, the RSS kept its eye on the ball, remained steadfast in its vision, took the hardest knocks without giving up, and consistently turned historical lemons into present-day lemonade (nationalism comes to mind, as does the ginormous statue of the man who once banned the organisation).