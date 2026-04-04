‘Strategic autonomy’ or strategic isolation?

Diplomatic failure doesn’t always announce itself. It manifests in silences at the United Nations, in absences from negotiating tables, in the slow cooling of relationships once taken for granted. At some point, the accumulated loss becomes undeniable. For Indian diplomacy, March 2026 drove home this dull recognition.

After Independence, India had fashioned itself as one of the most consequential swing states, as a bridge between civilisations, as the natural leader of the Global South. Today, it is friendless on its borders, a spectator in the defining conflict of the moment, squeezed on trade by the superpower it cultivated, and presiding over a BRICS bloc that it has conspicuously broken ranks with. ‘Strategic autonomy’, the foreign policy mantra of the Narendra Modi government, is looking more like ‘strategic isolation’.

Pakistan’s diplomatic resurrection

To understand how far India has slipped, consider the trajectory of its most persistent adversary. As recently as 2018, Pakistan was on the Financial Action Task Force grey list. It was publicly shamed before the international community for harbouring terrorist financing networks linked to the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. Its officials were put through a humiliating 34-point action plan.

In 2009, Pakistan boycotted the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), of which it is a founding member, unable to prevent India’s external affairs minister from addressing that 57-nation body in Abu Dhabi. And not to forget that Osama bin Laden was found living in Abbottabad, in close vicinity of Pakistan’s military academy, in 2011.

That was the Pakistan of recent memory. But something changed. After the Pahalgam attack in 2025, Pakistan secured 182 votes to chair the United Nations Security Council. India voted against, but found only two nations standing with it.