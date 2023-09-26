India to become a ‘developed’ nation by 2047? It's a new pipe dream

In today’s unpredictable and fast-changing world, projecting the future five years ahead is fraught with challenges. Who could have foreseen the Covid pandemic in 2020 and the war in Ukraine in 2022?

Yet, the prime minister has set a goal for India to become a developed country by 2047. On the way, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is going to surpass those of Germany and Japan, that is, if the current official rates of growth are maintained.

The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the south pole of the moon is undoubtedly a great achievement for the nation. But that does not make India a developed nation.

Major challenges confront the nation, such as providing good education and healthcare. This can only be achieved if the numbers of schools and health facilities in rural and semi-rural areas are increased substantially.

The success of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shows that India can achieve much more if it sets its mind to it. ISRO’s success also implies that even though we focus on going to the moon, we neglect day-to-day things that are necessary to become a developed nation—like providing clean drinking water and sanitation to all.

Assuming nothing untoward happens on the road to 2047, our official GDP will keep rising. Before the pandemic, the official growth rate had dropped sharply from 8 per cent to 3.9 per cent, for an average of 6 per cent.

If the growth rate continues to hover around the 6 per cent mark till 2047, India’s GDP will become 4.05 times the current official GDP of US $3.7 trillion, that is, $15 trillion; but it will still be behind the current GDP of the US ($25 trillion) and China ($18 trillion). It is safe to assume that the world’s two largest economies would also continue to grow over the next 24 years, thus pulling well ahead of India.