Remembering Indira Gandhi...
…also means remembering the freedom movement and the aspirations of a young republic
Aisa kahan se laaoon ke tujh sa kahein jise
— Mirza Ghalib
Indira Gandhi occupies a defining place in the political history of modern India. She was the first woman prime minister of independent India, a leader whose life was shaped by the freedom struggle, the intellectual influence of her father Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and the immense responsibilities of leading a newly independent nation. Her journey was not simply that of a woman entering politics; it was the story of a young girl growing up in the heart of India's national movement and eventually emerging as one of the most consequential political figures of the twentieth century.
A childhood shaped by the freedom struggle
Indira Priyadarshini Nehru was born on 19 November 1917 at Anand Bhavan, Allahabad, into a family deeply committed to India's freedom. Her grandfather Motilal Nehru was a distinguished lawyer and nationalist leader, while her father Jawaharlal Nehru was among the foremost architects of India's independence. Her mother Kamala Nehru was also actively involved in the national movement.
Indira's childhood was far removed from the ordinary experiences of a child. Her home was frequently visited by national leaders, freedom fighters and intellectuals. The imprisonment of her father and the political activities of her family exposed her at an early age to the sacrifices and uncertainties of the freedom movement.
One of the most remarkable dimensions of her childhood was her relationship with her father through his letters from prison. When Indira was just 10 years old, Jawaharlal Nehru wrote her a series of letters in 1928, later published as Letters from a Father to His Daughter. These letters introduced her to the origins of civilisation, the history of humanity, nature and the development of societies.
During his subsequent incarcerations, Nehru continued writing to her. His letters, eventually collected in Glimpses of World History, offered a remarkable education in history, politics, geography and human civilisation. These were not simply letters from a father to his daughter; they were an intellectual inheritance that encouraged independent thinking, curiosity and a universal outlook.
Nehru wanted his daughter to understand the world beyond narrow national and cultural boundaries. The influence of these writings remained an important part of Indira's intellectual development, even as she attended schools in Switzerland, Pune, Bombay and Bristol before joining Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, established by Rabindranath Tagore.
Her association with Santiniketan exposed her to Tagore's philosophy of education, humanism, culture and international understanding. She subsequently went to Somerville College, University of Oxford, in 1937, where she studied modern history. Illness interrupted her studies, and she returned to India in 1941.
Her educational journey provided her with exposure to different societies, cultures and intellectual traditions. Her upbringing under Nehru's influence further strengthened her understanding of India's pluralistic character and its place in the international community.
From the freedom movement to political leadership
Indira Gandhi's political journey began long before she entered the highest office in the country. As a young girl, she established the Bal Charkha Sangh and organised the Vanar Sena, a children's brigade that assisted the Congress movement during the struggle for independence.
She was also influenced by Mahatma Gandhi and actively participated in the national movement. In September 1942, during the Quit India Movement, she was arrested and imprisoned.
Following India's independence in 1947, Indira became closely associated with the political and diplomatic life surrounding her father. As prime minister, Nehru travelled extensively, received international leaders and conducted the affairs of a newly independent nation. Indira often accompanied him and gained first-hand exposure to governance, diplomacy and international relations.
She gradually developed her own political identity within the Indian National Congress. In 1955, she became a member of the Congress Working Committee, and in 1959, she was elected president of the Indian National Congress.
After Nehru's death in 1964, she joined the Union cabinet as minister of information and broadcasting under Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Her experience in government and the Congress organisation prepared her for a much larger responsibility.
On 24 January 1966, following the sudden death of Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi was sworn in as the prime minister of India.
Her elevation was historic. She became the first woman to occupy the office of prime minister in independent India, breaking a formidable political and gender barrier at a time when women remained significantly underrepresented in positions of political authority.
Her early years in office were challenging. She faced political opposition, economic difficulties, food shortages and questions about her leadership. However, she gradually established herself as a formidable political figure.
The 1971 general election, fought under the 'Garibi Hatao' slogan, demonstrated her ability to connect with ordinary citizens. The same year, India's victory in the war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh became a defining moment of her premiership and significantly enhanced India's international standing.
Her governments also oversaw major developments in agriculture, science, technology and national infrastructure. The expansion of agricultural production associated with the Green Revolution helped India move towards greater food self-sufficiency. The 1974 nuclear test at Pokhran marked another significant moment in India's scientific and strategic history.
Yet her political legacy also contains deeply contested chapters. The declaration of the Emergency in June 1975, during which civil liberties were curtailed, opposition leaders imprisoned and press freedoms restricted, remains one of the most controversial periods in India's democratic history. Her government was defeated in the 1977 general election, demonstrating the resilience of India's electorate and democratic institutions.
She returned to power in 1980, beginning her second premiership. Her final years were marked by serious political and national challenges. On 31 October 1984, she was assassinated by two of her bodyguards in New Delhi.
A legacy beyond her lifetime
Indira Gandhi's life cannot be understood through a single judgemental lens. She was a leader of immense determination, political courage and ambition, but also a central figure in some of the most difficult chapters of Indian democracy.
For women in public life, her rise to the highest constitutional office broke an important psychological and political barrier. She demonstrated that women could occupy positions of national leadership and influence the direction of a country as vast and diverse as India.
I [Syeda Hameed] met her in 1984 thanks to my uncle Mohammad Yunus. He is recalled by Sonia Gandhi with respect and affection in her autobiography Belonging: A Journey of Love. Yunus, a nephew of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, left Peshawar as a youth and was closest to the Gandhi-Nehru family. He was equally close to ours.
In 1984, I returned from Canada with a PhD and was agonising over 'what to do next'. I turned to Yunus uncle, who took me to meet Mrs Gandhi. He said, "Syeda can help you in your routine writing." She took one look at a very nervous me and said, "Really, can you write?" That was the start of our very brief, very beautiful relationship with her.
I met her associates Sharada Prasad, P.N. Haksar and young Wajahat Habibullah, who kindly gave me lessons. I started writing her routine correspondence from my home in Jamia, which was then sent on to her. I met her twice in two months, and I distinctly remember her telling me, "After I return from Bhubaneswar, I will give you a small room here." I was elated and reported this to Yunus uncle. On 31 October 1984, my whole world crashed.
Remembering Indira Gandhi also means remembering the intellectual world of Jawaharlal Nehru, the ideals of the freedom movement and the aspirations of a young republic. The letters written by a father to his little daughter became part of a larger story: the making of a political leader whose name would become inseparable from the history of independent India.
Her life remains an important subject of reflection for future generations, particularly for young women who aspire to participate in public life, democratic institutions and nation-building.
Syeda S. Hameed is a writer, scholar and social activist. Tanveer Hussain Khan is a political activist and researcher