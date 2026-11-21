Aisa kahan se laaoon ke tujh sa kahein jise

— Mirza Ghalib

Indira Gandhi occupies a defining place in the political history of modern India. She was the first woman prime minister of independent India, a leader whose life was shaped by the freedom struggle, the intellectual influence of her father Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and the immense responsibilities of leading a newly independent nation. Her journey was not simply that of a woman entering politics; it was the story of a young girl growing up in the heart of India's national movement and eventually emerging as one of the most consequential political figures of the twentieth century.

A childhood shaped by the freedom struggle

Indira Priyadarshini Nehru was born on 19 November 1917 at Anand Bhavan, Allahabad, into a family deeply committed to India's freedom. Her grandfather Motilal Nehru was a distinguished lawyer and nationalist leader, while her father Jawaharlal Nehru was among the foremost architects of India's independence. Her mother Kamala Nehru was also actively involved in the national movement.

Indira's childhood was far removed from the ordinary experiences of a child. Her home was frequently visited by national leaders, freedom fighters and intellectuals. The imprisonment of her father and the political activities of her family exposed her at an early age to the sacrifices and uncertainties of the freedom movement.

One of the most remarkable dimensions of her childhood was her relationship with her father through his letters from prison. When Indira was just 10 years old, Jawaharlal Nehru wrote her a series of letters in 1928, later published as Letters from a Father to His Daughter. These letters introduced her to the origins of civilisation, the history of humanity, nature and the development of societies.

During his subsequent incarcerations, Nehru continued writing to her. His letters, eventually collected in Glimpses of World History, offered a remarkable education in history, politics, geography and human civilisation. These were not simply letters from a father to his daughter; they were an intellectual inheritance that encouraged independent thinking, curiosity and a universal outlook.

Nehru wanted his daughter to understand the world beyond narrow national and cultural boundaries. The influence of these writings remained an important part of Indira's intellectual development, even as she attended schools in Switzerland, Pune, Bombay and Bristol before joining Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, established by Rabindranath Tagore.