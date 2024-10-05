Strategic neutrality is our best bet

As tensions rise between Israel and Iran, the Middle East is once again at the precipice of a wider conflict.

For India, this escalating confrontation presents a complex challenge. Balancing its relationships with two important regional powers — Israel and Iran — requires deft diplomacy, strategic neutrality and an unwavering commitment to peace. India must steer clear of taking sides while using its diplomatic clout to advocate de-escalation and a return to dialogue. India’s ties with both Israel and Iran are strategic and longstanding, but also deeply intertwined in different ways.

The complexity of these relationships was manifest this week when Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed support for Israel in its fight against terrorism while, at the same time, Indian naval ships docked in Iran for a training mission. These seemingly contradictory actions underscore how delicately balanced India’s interests are in this volatile region of competing interests.

India’s relationship with Israel, especially in defence and security, has flourished over the past two decades. Israel is one of India’s primary sources of military technology, including advanced drones and missile systems. The two countries also share intelligence on counterterrorism, positioning Israel as a key partner in India’s security matrix.

On the other hand, Iran plays a pivotal role in India’s energy security and regional connectivity. Despite sanctions, Iran remains a critical supplier of oil to India. The Chabahar port project, which provides India with a gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan, is a cornerstone of India’s geopolitical strategy.

Severing ties with Iran would jeopardise this crucial initiative and hurt India’s energy imports.

The growing threat of an Israel–Iran war could severely disrupt India’s trade routes, particularly through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. Nearly 68 per cent of India’s trade is conducted via sea, with the majority passing through these vulnerable waters. A widening conflict carries the risks of increasing shipping costs, forcing Indian businesses to consider longer, more expensive routes like the Cape of Good Hope, which would delay shipments by weeks and escalate costs. Energy security is another critical concern.