Khamenei's first public sermon in four years is also message to Israel

Leading Friday prayers at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla mosque in central Tehran, Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered his first sermon this afternoon in more than four years, just ahead of the first anniversary of the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas.

This was also the Iranian leader’s first public appearance since Israel escalated the conflict against Hezbollah in Lebanon, first with booby-trapped pagers, and then with the bombing of capital Beirut, which killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The sermon was also the first after Iran retaliated by launching a massive barrage of missiles at Israel on 1 October.

The sermon followed a show of solidarity by other regional powers such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which have pledged to remain neutral in any conflict involving Iran and Israel. It indicated that these Arab countries would not allow the United States and other Western allies of Israel to use the military bases in their respective countries.

On Thursday, the Saudi Arabian foreign minister had travelled to Tehran to pledge support to Iran and to convey that his country would like to bury their differences with Iran.