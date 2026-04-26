Civilisation, according to those dropping the bombs

Civilisations are created by poets, writers, painters, architects, but are destroyed by politicians and their armies. We would do well to remember this truth at a time when an existential civilisational war is taking place almost on our borders, in West Asia.

Make no mistake, the illegal assaults on Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Iran are not just about Greater Israel or oil or uranium enrichment: these are just the cover for new Crusades against the non-Christian, non-Caucasian world, a new religio-colonial imperialism by the USA and Israel, with wink-wink support from most of Europe. Large numbers of Christians in these countries appear to have embraced the spirit of Zionism too.

The sheer temerity and audacity of this is hard to grasp. Here we have two countries, one barely 75 years in existence and the other whose cultural pillars are hamburgers and Kentucky Fried Chicken, presuming to destroy genuine civilisations thousands of years old.

As the Iranian foreign minister reminded Donald Trump: the Persians were inscribing the laws of human rights on the Cyrus Pillar when the Europeans and Americans were still living in caves.

Bloodthirsty Zionists of today are probably not even aware that it was a Persian mathematician who invented algebra in the 9th century CE, that Jews exist today because Persian kings like Xerxes (6th century BCE) and Cyrus (5th century BCE) had ordered that Jews should be allowed to live in peace in their kingdoms and should not be harmed in any way. That today’s Jews should seek to slaughter the descendants of these Persians says all that is needed about true civilisations and barbarians.

The evidence for this attempted civilisational supremacy is mounting by the day. This policy was officially declared by that Cuban immigrant who, like a snake which has lost its bearings, tries to devour its own tail; I speak of Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State.