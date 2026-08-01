It was both a protest and a carnival

This went viral on Instagram. Shot on mobile cameras, here’s how the scene unfolds: a column of policemen advances, shields raised, lathis in hand. A crowd of students faces them on a chaotic Patna street. A confrontation appears inevitable. Then, from somewhere in the crowd, a familiar tune rises: ‘Jana Gana Mana...’

Others join in. The crowd begins to sing the national anthem. The policemen must halt their surge, stand erect and recite the anthem. For those few seconds, nobody really knows what comes next. Or what this moment is. Theatre? Satire? Civil disobedience? Guerrilla tactic? Perhaps everything all at once.

It was hard to resist a laugh. Unless you were an andhbhakt. In the same protest, a boy is seen asking the bewildered policemen in that special Bihari lilt: “Koi tear gas ka intejaam nahi kiye? Water cannon hee chala dijiye.”

For days, Patna and several other cities across India turned into Jantar Mantar. Reels were emerging from every protest site, and you couldn’t help marvelling at the creativity, the style and swagger, the idiom, the humour, the good cheer, the irreverence, the many registers of their protest. Their rebellion had become a festival. The youth were angry and they were leaving nobody in any doubt. But they were somehow managing to scream with a smile. It was a protest and a carnival.

‘You f***ed with the wrong gen,’ read one placard, held by a young girl. It may well be a message for audiences beyond governments. They had no fear in taking on the strongmen they defied, no shame in hurling cuss words at them.