The clamour for change echoes far and wide

On Monday, 20 July, the national capital became the epicentre of a student uprising that rang out across the country and even abroad in cities like NYC, San Jose and London, where the Indian diaspora has a sizeable presence.

The police deployment in Delhi was heavy on the day. Several arterial roads leading in and out of central Delhi were barricaded and closed to traffic. Around 4.00 pm, as the heaving crowds of peaceful protestors finally breached police defences at Jantar Mantar and began their march towards Parliament Street, defying barricades and prohibitory orders, the police went on a rampage — with batons, water cannons, tear gas, pellet guns et al.

Delhi’s fortissimo note may have drowned out the chorus of protests in the country, but they had begun even before things came to a head in Delhi on Monday.

On Sunday, 19 July, the morning after Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly whisked away from Jantar Mantar, there was a protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park where hundreds gathered in solidarity with the agitation. Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray joined the demonstrators and called for a larger agitation against the Union government.

In Bengaluru, Freedom Park overflowed with students and young professionals. Their message went beyond a single examination (NEET) and a solitary minister (Dharmendra Pradhan). As postgraduate student Apoorva R. put it: “It’s not about one person or one exam. If students remain silent today, tomorrow every institution will lose credibility.”

Jadavpur University in Kolkata organised its first big march since the change of government in West Bengal. Students, teachers and research scholars marched together, condemning what they described as police brutality against peaceful protesters.