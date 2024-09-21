It’s not just Manipur that’s burning...

Manipur is burning. But that’s not news. ‘News’ is supposed to bring something new, right? Everyday routine does not make headlines.

It’s no longer news that ethnic violence in Manipur has been smouldering for 17 months… that violence has erupted again... that 10 more innocent lives have been lost... that the death toll might now have crossed 200... that internet services remain suspended across most parts of the state... that curfews were imposed, but normalcy still hasn’t returned... that the government continues to claim things are under control, even though around 60,000 displaced persons are spending their second winter in refugee camps...

...that security forces have admitted they can’t stop the ongoing violence between the two communities... that the former head of Assam Rifles has blurted that Manipur’s police are split into Meitei and Kuki forces... that an invisible border, like an international one, now exists within Manipur, where armed ethnic militias — not the security forces — decide who gets through, based on whether they are Meitei or Kuki... that both sides have bunkers now... and anyone crossing to the other side gets shot...

...that the chief minister of the state can’t even enter Kuki-dominated areas... that Kuki MLAs can’t go anywhere near the Assembly... that nobody knows who is really running the state anymore... that the chief minister is there but not quite there...

...that since violence broke out in Manipur, Prime Minister Modi has visited Japan, Papua New Guinea, Australia, America, Egypt, France, the UAE, South Africa, Greece, Indonesia, Qatar, Bhutan, Italy, Russia, Austria, Poland, Ukraine, Brunei, Singapore, and has upcoming visits to the US, Laos, Samoa, Russia, Azerbaijan and Brazil — but there’s no word on when he might visit Manipur.