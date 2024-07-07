Joe Biden: When age is not just a number

﻿American president Joe Biden, who is 81, says he will not drop out of the election in November and intends to be president again. The problem is that he is now being urged by people in his own party to quit, on the understanding that he is too old and too impaired to do the job competently.

Age by itself is not so important as much as acuity. Biden would get by if he were physically held back by his advanced years, but here the issue is his mental state. American presidents, more than leaders in parliamentary democracies, have for a long time been asked questions regarding age because of the immense power they wield.

Ronald Reagan was 73 when he was campaigning for his second term and though to be too old. Biden was dull during his debate, but Reagan on live television took the age issue head on. When a political correspondent named Henry Trewhitt noted that “you already are the oldest President in history”, Reagan famously responded with: “I want you to know that also I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent's youth and inexperience.”