More brinkmanship on our borders

The Himalaya has come to us with a question — in the form of Sonam Wangchuk. Old by our standards, it’s still young in mountain-years — a mere 50 million. This young-old giant asks: do you really think I’m just a pile of rocks and rubble? Do you ever stop to hear my voice, to feel the pain of this sentry you take for granted? You may once in a while toss some coins at me, but do you think my care is so cheap? You want to tell me about ‘development’? Do you even know the difference between development and destruction?

To tell the truth, it isn’t even asking. Like a figure out of our own mythology, the Himalaya has come to warn us, to knock on the door of our collective conscience.

Sonam Wangchuk is no ordinary man. He’s not just the inspiration behind Aamir Khan’s character in 3 Idiots. Nor just a pioneering educationist. Nor only an engineer-innovator of radical new technologies. Nor even just the activist raising his community’s demands. Wangchuk is a visionary of alternative development, a scientist of re-creation, so to speak. Sonam Wangchuk is India’s pride, Ladakh’s own Gandhi.

It is this very Sonam Wangchuk who confronts us with an issue that is larger than himself. Both the apex bodies of Ladakh — the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) — stand behind it. This is not one man’s concern; it is the concern of the whole of Ladakh. Every political party in Ladakh has supported these demands. Even the BJP promised it in its manifesto.

Today, therefore, Leh’s Buddhist community and Kargil’s Muslim community stand shoulder to shoulder. Ladakh is clearly, unitedly, resolutely saying: no Sonam Wangchuk, no dialogue with Delhi.