Laws that leave scars

The primary function of Parliament is to legislate. When we elect members to the Lok Sabha, we are choosing who will write and pass our laws. In India, laws are now passed without debate, both at the Union and the state levels. This means that parties that have a majority and an ideology can legislate what they want, without pushback.

As we elect a government for the next five years, let us look at many of the laws and amendments that we have been given in the previous decade.

1. Right to Information (Amendment) Act, 2019: This amendment gives the Union the powers to set the salaries and service conditions of information commissioners at Union as well as state levels. Instead of fixed terms, commissioners can be appointed on arbitrary conditions and salaries. India fell from second place in global RTI ratings in 2014 to ninth place currently.

2. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019: Before this amendment, UAPA only allowed organisations to be categorised as ‘terrorist’. The State can now categorise any individual as a ‘terrorist’. These individuals need not even have any affiliation with any of the 36 terrorist organisations mentioned in the law to be classified as terrorists, and then jailed.

3. The Karnataka Education Act (1983) Order of 2022: In 2022, Karnataka banned Muslim women and girls from covering their heads in schools and colleges that had uniforms. Even in colleges which did not have a prescribed uniform, the covering of heads by Muslims was prohibited because ‘clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn’. Sikhs were excluded from the order.

4. Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2015: After the prime minister’s speeches against what he called the ‘pink revolution’, states began to criminalise the possession of beef. This began a series of violent attacks the media called 'beef lynchings'. Someone accused of having a beef sandwich can be jailed for five years. This first law began a series of copycat laws in other BJP-ruled states.