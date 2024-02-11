PM is leader of India, not one religious group: retd civil servants in statement

The Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG), a citizens' initiative comprising several former civil servants, has issued an open statement expressing concern at the 'growing influence of religion in state and society'. Signed by 65 retired IAS (Indian Administrative Service), IPS (Indian Police Service), and IFS (Indian Foreign Service) officers, the statement expresses "deep disquiet about the manner in which the Indian state was closely associated with the consecration ceremony of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 22 January 2024".

The CCG has in the past issued similar statements on matters of national relevance, including an open letter to President Droupadi Murmu in November 2023, regarding the controversy related to the autonomous functioning of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), intended to function as a government watchdog.

The group's latest statement, released on 8 February, assumes significance in light of the demolition of the 600-year-old Akhunji mosque in Delhi on 30 January, and the demolition of a mazar (enshrined tomb) and madrasa in Haldwani in Uttaranchal on 9 February, leading to clashes that left at least four dead and several injured.

CCG's statement reads, "All persons, including public officials, are free to follow their religious beliefs. However, it is imperative for public officials to be mindful to carefully separate their religious beliefs and practices from their official duties. This is especially important for a person holding the high constitutional office of Prime Minister, as the leader not just of people of one religious identity but of all people of India of diverse religious beliefs."