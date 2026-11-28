Mr Modi returned from the Philippines in the third week of November, no doubt feeling like an unwanted accessory at the summit of the other Big Three, which grabbed all the headlines. And perhaps to demonstrate that he has not lost his mojo, he immediately tore into India's capitalist club at the FICCI AGM on 19 November, accusing the 150,000 billionaires and millionaires of reneging on their promises and failing to deliver.

He sounded like a Blinkit customer who orders pizza but receives pav bhaji. And through it all, our HNIs continued to clap at every word he uttered, having been conditioned, like Pavlov's canines, to do so. Mr Modi, of course, had every right to feel badly done by, except that he should also have brought Mr Amitav Kant — he of the 'national champions' and 'too much democracy' fame — into his line of fire.

Remember the largesse and tender loving care lavished on Big Capital over the last decade, at the behest of the Nutty Aayog, even as the budgets for NREGA and the health sector were pruned like rose bushes in winter? A reduction in corporate tax by 8 percentage points, income tax exemptions, lakhs of crores in subsidies under the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme, another 10 lakh or so in bank loans written off, bespoke tenders that fit the tenderer like an Oxford Street suit?