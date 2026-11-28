PM wants more from India's capitalists. Perhaps he should look elsewhere
Modi berates India's corporate elite for failing to deliver, but perhaps the missing ingredient is not money or incentives, but testosterone
Mr Modi returned from the Philippines in the third week of November, no doubt feeling like an unwanted accessory at the summit of the other Big Three, which grabbed all the headlines. And perhaps to demonstrate that he has not lost his mojo, he immediately tore into India's capitalist club at the FICCI AGM on 19 November, accusing the 150,000 billionaires and millionaires of reneging on their promises and failing to deliver.
He sounded like a Blinkit customer who orders pizza but receives pav bhaji. And through it all, our HNIs continued to clap at every word he uttered, having been conditioned, like Pavlov's canines, to do so. Mr Modi, of course, had every right to feel badly done by, except that he should also have brought Mr Amitav Kant — he of the 'national champions' and 'too much democracy' fame — into his line of fire.
Remember the largesse and tender loving care lavished on Big Capital over the last decade, at the behest of the Nutty Aayog, even as the budgets for NREGA and the health sector were pruned like rose bushes in winter? A reduction in corporate tax by 8 percentage points, income tax exemptions, lakhs of crores in subsidies under the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme, another 10 lakh or so in bank loans written off, bespoke tenders that fit the tenderer like an Oxford Street suit?
And what did he get in return? No increase in private investment, no jobs, no rise in corporate tax's share of direct taxes. A few thousand crores in electoral bonds, yes, but surely the government was expecting more than that from these naughty chaps, right?
But the prime minister, IMHO, was perhaps being too harsh on our captains of industry and, as usual, had got it all wrong. For what these biggies lack is not the will or skill but testosterone. For, as Jensen Huang of Nvidia has proved emphatically, a faithfully married man who observes the seventh commandment can never reach the heights of corporate success: the peaks belong to the adulterous, in more ways than one, if you get my drift.
Mr Huang, who, at the time of going to press, has admitted to having had four affairs, runs the second most valuable company in the world and is a pillar of global stock exchanges. So, when he was sacked, Nvidia lost a trillion-and-a-half dollars in value in a week.
Everyone wanted him reinstated, including Trump, Bezos, Musk and my driver, who, I suspect, holds a bit of Nvidia stock; 200,000 people signed a letter demanding his return. And when he did return ten days later, his company's valuation went up by a trillion dollars in just 30 minutes! That's not economics, folks, that's testosterone and libido.
It's not just the French who love an affair; everyone does, and it's good for, err, the bottom line. Someone sent me the graph pasted below to prove this point:
The chart establishes empirically that every time the CEO of a large company has a well-publicised affair, its share value goes up. And the graph does not even include Musk, who has 14 children from four mothers, three wives and an indeterminate number of girlfriends!
Unlike Mr Modi and Amitav Kant, who think that money and subsidies do all the heavy lifting and grunting, the late lamented Manmohan Singh had got it right when he exhorted our industrialists to show more "animal spirits". They didn't listen, and failed to exploit the opportunity even when adultery was decriminalised by the Supreme Court in September 2018.
Which is why our two largest companies feature only at nos. 83 and 630 globally by market cap. In the Kargil-like heights of the MNC universe, the sowing of wild oats does not stop when one turns 18; in that rarified zone, as the saying goes, you reap what you sow. And, contrary to received wisdom, two Huangs make a right. Time for AI (who else?) to rewrite that moth-eaten book of proverbs. And time also for our prime minister to give these coy corporate honchos another, well, dressing down.
Views are personal. More of the writer's works here
Avay Shukla is a retired IAS officer and author of Holy Cows and Loose Cannons — the Duffer Zone Chronicles and other works. He blogs at avayshukla.blogspot.com