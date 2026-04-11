Crude lies and accounting sleights of hand

Even as the war in West Asia sends fuel prices into a dizzying upward spiral, at fuel stations in India, prices have counter-intuitively held steady. The Modi government has made much of its ‘people-centric’ interventions to shield citizens, but these interventions are nothing more than a ‘commercial break’ in a decade-long pattern of relentless extraction and profiteering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decade in power has been, in large part, a windfall for the government exchequer. Global crude oil prices have crashed repeatedly during his tenure, at one point touching $30 a barrel. Each time crude prices fell, Indian consumers waited for retail petrol and diesel prices to follow suit. But they never did. The government quietly pocketed the difference, rarely even bothering to explain why the benefits had not been passed on.

When it deigned to explain, it trotted out the same three arguments: it was either the oil bonds issued by the Congress-led UPA government or roads built with petroleum revenues or cash transfers to the poor. The reality is vastly different though, and exposed by the government’s own figures.

Claim #1: ‘We were repaying UPA-era oil bonds’

The Manmohan Singh government left behind Rs 1.6 lakh crore in oil bonds, instruments issued to oil marketing companies to compensate them for selling subsidised fuel. The BJP has repeated this ad nauseum, citing the oil bonds as both grievance and absolution.