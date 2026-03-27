What is Hardeep Puri talking about when he says govt has 'sacrificed'?

The government’s claim that it has “taken a hit” on its finances to shield citizens from surging global crude prices has drawn sharp criticism, with the Congress — as well as members of the public — arguing that the real story lies in years of failing to pass on the benefits of cheaper oil to consumers.

Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri credited the Modi government with absorbing the fiscal burden of soaring international crude, which jumped from about $70 per barrel to as high as $122 in recent weeks amid the escalating Iran war.

According to the minister, the government reduced excise duty and imposed export levies to limit losses faced by oil marketing companies, framing the move as a decision to “take a hit” to protect citizens from global volatility.

However, Opposition leaders — and angry citizens in the comments section of Puri's X post — argue the claim of sacrifice glosses over a longer trend: when crude prices fell sharply in previous years, consumers rarely saw commensurate relief at the pump.

Congress leaders have pointed out that global crude prices declined on multiple occasions over the past decade, including periods when oil traded well below earlier peaks, yet retail fuel prices in India remained elevated as excise duties were repeatedly increased. Between 2014 and 2026, excise duty was revised 21 times, with 12 hikes, allowing the government to capture windfall gains when crude prices were relatively low.