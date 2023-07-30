Modi's meltdown over I.N.D.I.A.

It has been somewhat of fun watching the meltdown of the right-wing ecosystem, including Narendra Modi, over just a name. The Bard once said, “What's in a name? A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”

I both agree and disagree: it would indeed smell as sweet, but then it would be just another sweet-smelling flower (of which there are many); it wouldn't be a rose, though, would it?

So, I can well understand the continuing outrage of the Bharatiya Janata Party over the acronym of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. INDIA now is not so much an acronym as an ethos, and whether you write it as one word or dot the alphabets, ultimately it is India, isn’t it?

The best style guides in the world say names that can be phonetically easily pronounced—like Unicef or Unesco or Who—need not be dotted or capitalised. They should be written as continuous text.

I am sure Modi and his cronies are now afraid that someone in the godi media will soon come upon one of these stylesheets and, sooner rather than later, wish to begin talking of I.N.D.I.A as India—which they cannot for S.T.R.E.A.N.H and strength, however hard all of us may have tried ever since Modi hit upon that new spelling for a very old-fashioned word in the English dictionary.

And do not dismiss the fear, for it is real. Look at the name ‘Sonia Gandhi’, which bothers the BJP so much. How Indian it is, how many Indian women (including some celebrities) go by that name! Then, it is easily articulated, which perhaps many Indian names too are not.