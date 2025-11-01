Mr & Mrs Murt(h)y’s lessons for India’s unwashed masses

The socio-economic and educational survey being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, which got under way on 22 September and was to conclude on 31 October, has found some big-name critics. Author-educator-philanthropist Sudha Murty and her husband and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy were in the headlines for turning away the enumerators, reportedly with the words “we are not backward”.

The Murt(h)y couple’s grounds for not participating in the survey is a giveaway of the nature of entrenched privilege and the arrogance it frequently breeds. It also throws into relief the downside of our elite science and engineering education, which may build some domain expertise but remains disconnected from the grassroots of India and may even be contributing to widening social and economic inequities.

This worldview, which looks down on affirmative action as a waste of public funds, draws its keywords — ‘merit’, ‘efficiency’ and suchlike — from a dictionary of privilege. Their advocacy of a meritocratic order is often framed as a battle against the lazy looking for ‘freebies’. Maybe someday the penny will drop that to attain ‘merit’ takes ‘opportunity’, which India’s entrenched caste hierarchies and other forms of discrimination deny large swathes of the population.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has reacted sharply to the Murt(h)y couple’s refusal to participate in the survey, fully cognizant of the power of celebrity endorsement or opposition. The chief minister said: “It needs to be understood that this survey is not meant only for backward communities … [that] they are from Infosys does not mean that they are all-knowing.”

The reverential awe that we Indians have for people who made it to some elite institutions (think: IIT/ IIM), or for some knowledge streams or businesses does need a reset.