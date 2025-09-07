The flop show of Tianjin

The trip to Tianjin for the recent SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) summit was our globe-trotting prime minister’s first visit to China in more than seven years. Let’s just say Modi and Xi haven’t been the best of friends.

On the other hand, PM Modi has been repeatedly rebuffed of late by “dear friend” Donald Trump, with whom he supposedly had a very special chemistry. That relationship is on the rocks — and with it, Indo–US diplomatic ties too, as seen in the high tariffs slapped on India and the constant barrage of hostile statements coming out of the US.

Nevertheless, India’s mainstream media, whose raison d’être seems to be to project Modi as a genius tactician, as a man who has his finger on the pulse of the masses, and is the best thing that ever happened to India (move over Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar et al), have hailed this trip too as a great success.

Yet, behind the orchestrated photo-ops of Modi holding hands with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, lies an arid desert of one-sided commitments that will only deepen India’s dependency on China.

Modi arrived in China under the shadow of great tariff pressure from the US, which accounts for nearly a fifth of India’s overall merchandise exports. At best, the powwow with Xi and Putin was to project strength and a possible alternative alignment.

The timing could not have been worse for India. Just three months ago, Chinese military assistance to Pakistan played an outsize hand in one of India’s most worrisome military setbacks in decades. China supplied jets, missiles and real-time intelligence to Pakistan, which severely dented India’s confidence and claimed superiority vis-à-vis Pakistan in conventional warfare.