NDA 2024: Was it a stolen mandate?

We have been seeing ‘Russia-type’ elections since 2019, and 2024 was no different, says M.G. Devasahayam with a sardonic smile.

The 83-year-old former bureaucrat, a key member of the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG) and Citizens’ Commission on Elections (CCE), believes that bureaucrats and the Election Commission of India (ECI) were complicit in stealing the people’s mandate to change the government.

“It was stolen with sophistication,” he says, adding that experts and civil society groups are poring over the data to unravel how.

What’s clever about it is the false sense of satisfaction, even the ‘victory’ that it affords to the Opposition and the people, he said in an informal conversation in Bengaluru.

“They have succeeded in hoodwinking the people, and the Opposition has only itself to blame,” he added bitterly, accusing political parties of not taking the work done by civil society groups like the CCG and the CCE seriously.

The Supreme Court’s ‘lazy’ judgments on the unreliability of EVMs allowed the ECI to manipulate the mandate.

Media reports now suggest that the ECI counted more votes than were polled. The Quint reported that in 176 constituencies, over 35,000 votes were ‘surplus’ and as many as 5.5 lakh votes polled in 362 seats were not counted.

There is indeed growing evidence that this is a stolen mandate.