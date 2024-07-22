What ails our doctors?

Healthcare has been in news for all the wrong reasons: rampant commercialisation, medical malpractice, organ trafficking (recent reports on a kidney transplant racket masterminded from Delhi-NCR, for instance). And while the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s provision of jail terms for doctors found guilty of negligence may seem like the right prescription, the rot is at the root.

Since 1991, India has been celebrating National Doctors' Day on 1 July, the birth (and death) anniversary of the legendary Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy (1882-1962), who was also the chief minister of West Bengal (1948-62) and played a key role in the establishment of medical institutions in Kolkata.

While the idea of a day dedicated to the ‘selfless service of the medical profession’ is a laudable one, what about nurturing new generations of dedicated doctors? The NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) fiasco and the postponement of post-graduate entrance exams have made the country wake up to the state of medical education in India. Even as we revisit and rebuild examination processes, it is pertinent to see what more needs to be done so that our doctors can get on with the real business of healing.

In our decade-long experience of providing primary healthcare in rural tribal Rajasthan, we have worked with a large number of young doctors and interacted with many more working across government primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs). We have also conducted several workshops for doctors to sensitise them to realities of rural India. Based on these, we share a few priorities that need to be addressed.