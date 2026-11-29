Two meetings and a little less than two months. That’s all it took for the BJP government in Odisha to sanction two 3,000 MW nuclear plants proposed by the Adani Group. Observers did not miss the speed at which an administration, virtually paralysed by internal squabbles, moved. On 30 July, Karan Adani had his first meeting with K.V. Singh Deo, the energy minister. A second meeting followed on 13 August, when the Adani scion also called on the CM. On 23 September, the green signal was given.

Such alacrity has not been extended by the Mohan Majhi government to others. Energy secretary Vishal Kumar Dev admitted that both the Adanis and the Tatas had submitted proposals soon after the Modi government passed the SHANTI (Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India) Act in December 2025. (The act allows the private sector to own and operate nuclear power plants).

Tata Power, which manages the distribution of electricity in Odisha, had expressed interest in setting up four smaller nuclear power units of 200 MW each in Malkangiri district. These small modular reactors (SMRs) are sized-down versions of conventional nuclear reactors. It has been authoritatively argued that SMRs should be the preferred choice in populous countries like India, as they involve minimal dislocations.

In fact, Odisha’s ‘Vision 2036’ and ‘Vision 2047’ documents identify SMRs as the appropriate technology to make the state an energy hub over the next two decades. The Adani Group, however, pitched for two mega plants: each with a capacity of 2,800-3,000 MW, one near the Balimela Dam in Malkangiri district and the other near Marjorie Dam in Angul district. Both would involve the large-scale displacement of local populations.

Tata Power’s proposal, which aligned with the government’s own purported vision, was brushed aside for the Adani Group.