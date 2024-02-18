Pak Army shows its muscle again 

For some time now, Pakistan’s principal political parties have been inclined to reach an understanding with India. An easier visa regime, activating a January 2014 MFN (Most Favoured Nation) trade agreement, restoring diplomatic representation to the level of high commissioner are low-hanging fruit, and yet progress is not simple because the country’s omnipotent army insists on an equitable quid pro quo.

The most enduring sticking point, of course, is the territorial dispute over the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir, which acceded to India in October 1947, but is occupied to the extent of roughly 35 per cent by Pakistan.

Bilateral relations became pricklier in 2019, when the BJP government withdrew J&K’s special status and relative autonomy under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. There is a sense of resignation in Pakistan that this move is irreversible, especially after the Indian Supreme Court upheld the step, but to bite the bullet in a face-saving manner is not easy for the Pakistan establishment.

A decade of Narendra Modi has been a triumph for Pakistani advocates of India’s Partition. A secular India, particularly under Jawaharlal Nehru, was most discomfiting for this lot. Hard as hardliners in Pakistan may have tried to brand India a Hindu country and the Congress a Hindu party, there were few takers in the international community for this idea; a sizeable section of Pakistanis too rejected it.