‘Abki baar Modi sarkar’ man knew how to exploit middle-class Indian psyche

But the advertisement for which Piyush Pandey is best remembered is the one he released in 2014 — for the BJP’s Narendra Modi: “Abki baar Modi sarkaar [This time, a Modi government].” Many may credit the sarkaar’s success to this catchy line, but Pandey himself believed that his catchphrase actually became a hit because it had a strong ‘product’ and brand at the heart of it — Narendra Modi himself.

This attitude of political cynicism — of viewing the world of politics and ideas, of leadership and the democratic process in terms of products and brands, amenable to propaganda — may be questionable in itself; but when has the market ever cared about such questions?

As far as memory serves, I don’t recall Piyush Pandey ever clarifying his ideological leanings outside of these advertisements.

Nevertheless, he left us a lesson, perhaps — an important understanding of India’s changing psyche and how it engages with our (then newly emerging) political system — that be it an idea or a government, ultimately all relies on advertising and publicity.

It’s no coincidence that the budget for government advertisements has grown manifold in recent years, and various propaganda wars are ongoing on social media sites around the world. Unfortunately, with this trend, our political commitments have started diving into an abyss of doubt and irresponsibility.