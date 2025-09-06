Allies on the rebound?

I have a young friend who reads/ speaks/ writes Chinese with élan. This morning, I asked him for a favour. Our newspaper headlines made it look like PM Modi’s appearance at the SCO summit in Tianjin (31 Aug–1 Sept) was a showcase of India’s diplomatic heft. I asked him if Chinese newspapers, TV or social media were saying anything similar.

His reply: Chinese media did mention Xi Jinping’s meeting with Putin and Modi, but made no fuss about it. It was framed as Xi’s achievement: that he had managed to line up an adversary like Modi at his side, to thumb his nose at Trump. Putin got some praise too — and it’s perhaps best not to dwell on the choice words used for our prime minister, my young friend said.

The answer left me disappointed. Not because I take such criticism as gospel. Obviously, if I don’t take India’s courtier media at face value, why would I trust China’s state-controlled outlets or censored social media? No — the disappointment was of a different kind: however much we may criticise Modi at home, when he goes abroad, he represents India — and if the prime minister is reduced to a laughing stock, it shames every Indian.

Lapdog media may have packaged the SCO summit as another feather in Modi’s cap, but you can’t keep people in the dark for ever, and they are getting restless. The same people who were calling China India’s mortal enemy yesterday are now busy spinning the ‘benefits of friendship’ with China. The same TV anchors who felt frissons of excitement when Trump and Modi shook hands are now starry-eyed about a Xi–Putin–Modi handshake.