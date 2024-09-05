SEBI blames outsiders for instigating officers, disses earlier work culture

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) appears to have tied itself up in even more knotty questions following the, as evinced by its five-page statement released late on Wednesday, 4 September.

Blaming unidentified outside elements for instigating its officers into media leaks about the ‘toxic work culture’ questions the judgement of its own employees, 500 of them — and hardly speaks highly of the organisation.

The statement claims that the day these 500 junior officers (half the workforce of that rank, with an average annual salary of Rs 34 lakh) signed a letter sent to the human resource department, an anonymous email containing charges against the SEBI top brass was also sent to the ministry of finance. This was on 6 August.

A second letter was also sent to the HR department a week later, with 16 demands, the statement said — again, not an admission that inspires confidence in the market regulator!

The statement also points out that the SEBI Employees’ Association and the SEBI Employees Association of Legal Officers had disowned the email to the finance ministry. Both the associations, it claims, had dissociated themselves from the email and condemned the leaks to the media and the surreptitious complaints to the ministry.

The statement goes on to claim that the employees had held a 15-minute silent protest, ostensibly against raising internal issues in the media and escalating them to the finance ministry.