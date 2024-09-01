So we don’t repeat R.G. Kar

How can a woman doctor be raped, brutalised and murdered in a busy hospital in a big city? We have gone terribly wrong somewhere. We need to do more than search for answers — we need to act, urgently.

I go back to my own residency 30 years ago in a paediatric hospital in Jaipur.

Our duty rooms were next to the wards and were shared by both women and men. There were no latches on the doors. A night guard would often take a nap there.

We were lucky nothing happened to us, but many other women were not so fortunate. Can we ever forget Aruna Shanbaug?

The case traumatised the medical world for four long decades after the 25-year-old nurse from King Edward Memorial Hospital, Bombay, was sexually assaulted and choked with a dog chain in 1973. Suffering from brain damage, paralysis and cervical cord injury, she died after a coma that lasted 42 years.

From Edward Memorial to R.G. Kar, nothing much seems to have changed.

The paediatric hospital in Jaipur where I interned has grown substantially in size, but the duty rooms stay frozen in time. There are not even enough toilets for women doctors, who have to travel to their hostel each time they need to change their sanitary napkins.

I come across so many situations and cases that go unreported and unremarked.

For instance, a colleague in another city was “sad and depressed” for a long time. When her father asked her what was troubling her, it turned out that her professor and his friend, both senior doctors, had been making sexually explicit remarks and forcing her to meet them in private. Her father had to threaten them both to put a stop to their reprehensible behaviour.