Starlink in India: Security debate or policy paralysis?

Ukraine’s Starshield disruption highlights the security risks of relying on foreign-controlled satellite communications.

Starlink, OneWeb and Jio remain awaiting final approvals despite holding GMPCS licences.

Unclear timelines and outstanding regulatory requirements fuel questions over whether India’s satellite internet policy has stalled.

The Ukraine war has added a new layer to the Starlink controversy in India. This week, Ukrainian officials said speed restrictions of roughly 100 mph on Starshield, SpaceX’s military-focused satellite communications service, disrupted drones and other weapons mid-mission. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised the restrictions, while Elon Musk said Starshield is controlled by the US government and that any limits are decided by the US military and, ultimately, the president.

Either way, the point for New Delhi is the same. A foreign-controlled satellite network can be restricted or switched off by an authority other than the host country. That makes national security a legitimate concern, and the government’s caution is not baseless.

But security is not the whole story, and several other factors raise questions about how the matter has been handled.

A timing question

Starlink received its Global Mobile Personal Communications by Satellite (GMPCS) licence in June 2025, when Musk’s relationship with US President Donald Trump was in a very different place. After the two fell out, the company was reminded that it could not begin services without the requisite national security clearances. Questions over spectrum allocation and the final regulatory conditions have also held up commercial launches. Whether coincidence or not, the sequence invites scrutiny.