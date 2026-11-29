No matter how the battle for control of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons pans out, the biggest casualty will be the reputation the business group has painstakingly built over generations. Also, the reputation of the many eminences who sit on the board of Tata Sons and the boards of various Tata trusts.

Morals, ethics and regulations have all been too malleable in this battle between those who back Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, and those who oppose him, including Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, vice-chairmen of Tata Trusts, and N. Chandrasekaran, current chairman of Tata Sons. The battle has also raised questions about the role of the Reserve Bank of India.

The first question is who should speak on behalf of Tata Trusts? Noel Tata, half-brother of the late Ratan Tata (or RNT, as he was popularly known) is facing very public opposition from his own vice-chairmen, who have even complained to the Maharashtra Commissioner of Trusts. These same men rallied to unanimously anoint Noel as chairman of the Trusts after the death of Ratan Tata but have now turned against him.

The second question is about the conduct of the Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran, or Chandra as he is generally called, and the role of the Tata Sons independent directors, including Harish Manwani and Anita Marangoli George.

All Tata Sons board members, except Noel Tata, agreed on a third term for Chandra as Tata Sons chair, without even soliciting the opinion of its two major shareholders. The Tata Trusts have a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons and Noel had made it clear that he was not in favour of a third term for Chandra. The directors who voted for a third five-year term for Chandra also disregarded the fact that he would cross the mandatory retirement age for executive directors of Tata Sons in two years.