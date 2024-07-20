The wedding and the fine print

In my 74 years I have not seen, or even heard of, a more tasteless, egotistical or pretentious wedding than the recent, 24x7 televised extravaganza of the Ambanis.

It is not just about the cost, estimated to be anything between Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, not including the cost to the government in facilitating a private function as if it was a state event. The ugliness, the perversity and its real portent lie elsewhere.

It lies in the in-your-face manner in which this money was expended, at a time when the average Indian has never been worse off economically, when inequality and unemployment have reached record heights, when 67 per cent of the nation's GST is paid by 50 per cent of its poorest citizens, when the top 1 per cent control 40 per cent of the country's wealth, when 800 million people have to be provided free/subsidised foodgrains to survive.

At a time like this, it needs a specially insensitive and supremely contemptuous mindset to distribute invitation cards which cost lakhs of rupees each, charter 100 private jets to bring in guests from all over the globe, take 500 guests on a pre-wedding cruise, flaunt clothes and necklaces worth more than the GDP of many countries, pay Rs 80 crore (reportedly) to someone who is practically unknown in India, dish out gifts that reportedly cost more than Rs 1 crore each.

Marie Antoinette at least offered cake to citizens when there was no bread, her Indian avatars offer only a soap-box serial (spread over eight months), every event of what should be a private affair playing out in full public glare. It is this which offends the sensibilities, not just the scale of expenditure.

Incidentally, I find something sick and diseased in this obsession for things foreign in our super rich, this compulsion to flaunt white-skinned invitees, be they pop-stars, ex-prime ministers, or corporate honchos. It's as if our billionaires have not fully "arrived" until they can rub shoulders with these imported types, even if the latter have to be paid to condescend to come. Why, for example, a Rihanna or a Justin Bieber when our country has such a rich galaxy of artistes and unparalleled cultural variety of our own?