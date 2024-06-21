The coming of a new NaMo equation

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent speech in Nagpur is probably the first dressing-down Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP colleagues have received from their parent organisation.

At the height of the election campaign, BJP president J.P. Nadda had confidently declared that the BJP was now capable of supporting itself, that it no longer need ed the Sangh as it once did when the party was smaller.

The slightly mutinous note didn’t go unnoticed. Nadda’s confidence obviously flowed from the unchallenged supremacy of his not-biological boss, who now sees himself as a divine messenger, an avatar and other such extra-terrestrial beings.

It was this hubris that Mohan Bhagwat chose to attack in his speech. Referring indi rectly to Modi’s self-description as ‘Pradhan Sevak’, the RSS chief said ahmkar (arrogance) and seva (service) do not go together. That nobody, especially those in positions of power and influence, must ever lose sight of maryada (the code of ethical conduct).

Bhagwat also sought to clear the miscon ception created by journalists sympathetic to the BJP that the Sangh had not been very active in the recent elections. His point was echoed in an article published in the Organiser, which noted that RSS workers had in fact conducted as many as 200,000 ‘public awakening meetings’. In other words, the RSS refuses to share any of the blame for the BJP’s electoral setback.