The devil in the new labour codes

On 21 November, exactly five years after their passage in Parliament, the four new labour codes finally came into force. These codes — covering Wages, Industrial Relations, Social Security, and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions — merge 29 sprawling and often overlapping Central laws into a single, unified framework.

Supporters describe the overhaul as a long-awaited step toward streamlining regulation, energising the economy and aligning India’s labour ecosystem with global benchmarks. But critics point out that while trying to become a manufacturing power like China, India has instead borrowed American labour law templates, completely overlooking Indian socio-economic realities.

Dissent from those directly impacted has been loud and persistent. Ten major trade unions, including those linked to Opposition parties and Left organisations, have condemned the new codes as a ‘fraud’ perpetrated on the working class and have demanded their immediate repeal.

Even the RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has distanced itself from several provisions. After initially welcoming the reforms, the BMS issued a sharp statement opposing what it called anti-worker clauses in both the Industrial Relations Code and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code.

Although the codes offer some potentially positive changes — such as portable social security benefits and standardised wage structures — the broader implications do not bode well. Easier dismissals, longer working hours and half-baked safeguards may well widen inequality in a country already battling unemployment and stagnant wages. Critics also question the premise that labour laws were responsible for stagnation in the manufacturing sector, and doubt that the new codes will help boost manufacturing.

At first glance, the code on wages appears progressive: it introduces a national floor wage intended to reduce disparities across states and promises timely wage payments for all workers. But the floor wage — set at an extremely modest Rs 178 per day — is far below the living wage estimates of Rs 375 to Rs 700 depending on the region.