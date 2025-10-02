The idea, and the fear, of Swaraj

An organisation has just marked a hundred years of existence, celebrating its centenary with great pomp. Conveniently, it is their ideological heirs who hold political power today. But no matter how much they try to polish their image, memories remain.

Memories of a time when this organisation would not accept the tricolour. When the Constitution was rejected. When the idea of a Dalit thinker chairing the committee that drafted the Constitution was an insult to their worldview. Ironically, the group was born on Vijayadashami — the very day Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism.

This outfit has always insisted on its own brand of nationalism. Its founder argued that a nation could not be built from different civilisational and religious streams. Just as Hitler in Germany could not tolerate Jews and Germans living together, this ideology too declared that only those who spoke languages derived from Sanskrit truly belonged. Their devotion was to the “fatherland”, with little room for the motherland — or any idea that carried a feminine principle.

From such thinking emerged an atmosphere where the living embodiment of Swaraj was extinguished in flesh, but not in spirit. His spectacles are paraded today as a symbol for cleanliness drives, while his vision is twisted beyond recognition. On social media, the so-called 'fringe' depicts him as a demon king to be pierced by arrows. Children are made to clap at school skits recreating the three bullets that cut him down. Statues are raised of his assassin.

And yet, Mahatma Gandhi remains immortal. Across the world, his non-violent experiments have been invoked to resist racial supremacy, political slavery, and economic exploitation. Humanity has moved forward, beyond bitterness, carrying him along. His path does not depend on India’s patronage. Like the Buddhist path, it has scattered disciples across the globe, even if we at home pretend to forget.