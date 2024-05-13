The making of a real democracy

The Supreme Court is raising fundamental questions about the rule of law in a democracy. In a true democracy, every human being, whether they have one crore or none, a formal higher education or not, has an equal vote, and all voices must be heard while framing laws. In a true democracy, tribals who own no property, who do not have even a primary school education, must get justice when their rights, and the natural environment on which they depend for life and livelihood, are trampled upon by corporations for profit. While the country’s GDP grows and economic efficiencies (apparently) improve, the tribals’ wellbeing suffers.

The Supreme Court has reignited a debate about capitalism versus socialism. Its curative intervention reversing the decision of an arbitration tribunal in the dispute between the privately owned Delhi Airport Metro Express (DMAE) and the public sector Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) — which had already been reviewed by the court earlier — has upset corporate lawyers. Meanwhile, a nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court is re-examining its 1978 interpretation of Constitutional rights to private versus public property.

In capitalist governance, each dollar gives an additional vote. In a democracy, every citizen, millionaire or pauper, must have an equal vote. The conflict between capitalism and democracy is a conflict between two fundamental principles of governance: a conflict between property rights and human rights.

The capitalist approach to PPPs (public-private partnerships) results in infrastructure which primarily serves the rich. It creates freeways — which common people riding on two-wheelers are forbidden to use and which pedestrians cannot safely cross — to make travel quicker and safer for rich people.