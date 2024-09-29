The new censorship: Books published abroad unwelcome in India?

Very few Indians read books. Even fewer read books published abroad. A handful of Indian scholars are requested by international publishers to review books, presumably with some bearing on India.

However, the ease of receiving books from abroad is now a distant dream, complain the small group of academics and authors.

Not only does Big Brother like to watch what Indians are reading and reviewing, but the government is now apparently making it difficult for them to even receive books published outside India.

Some courier agencies have struggled to deliver them too, given arcane local rules.

A post on X on Sunday, 29 September, by academic, columnist and public intellectual Pratap Bhanu Mehta saw agreement from fellow academics, journalists and authors facing similar difficulty in receiving books from abroad.