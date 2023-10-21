The politics behind the pujas

The Bengali word barowari (also spelled baroari and baroyari) has some interesting etymology behind it. Its commonest meaning stems from the phrase ‘baro yaari’ or ‘of 12 friends’. The other meaning ostensibly comes from the Sanskrit words bar meaning public, and the Persian word wari which means for. For the public, in other words.

Whatever its origin, barowari as a concept dates back at least to the second half of the 18th century in Bengal, when a group of 12 Brahmins, apparently denied entry to the private Durga Puja of a wealthy household in Guptipara in what is now Hooghly district, decided to start their own publicly funded puja, a practice that became very popular, and spread very quickly.

In time, the word barowari has been almost entirely replaced by sarbojanin or ‘of the community’. What has not changed is the trend of using some of the state’s best known Durga Pujas as vehicles to disseminate a socio-political message.

The ‘babus’ of old Calcutta — the city’s famed and ridiculously wealthy aristocracy — chose to display their devotion to their British overlords in the 18th and 19th centuries through sinfully lavish and decadent Durga Pujas. Their place has been taken today by the state’s political leaders, who have emerged as the driving forces behind many pujas, often reducing them to one-man, or one-woman, shows.

Yes, there was a time when some of the leading lights of Bengali politics would associate with community pujas to build ties with the populace and inculcate nationalistic feelings among them. Long before he became Netaji, for example, Subhas Chandra Bose was closely associated with the Simla Byayam Samity and Kumortuli pujas in north Calcutta in the early 1930s.