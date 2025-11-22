The push back to their homeland

Shabana Mahmood (45), a barrister by qualification and now Britain’s home secretary, is the new star on the ruling Labour Party’s front bench. Promoted to the post by Prime Minister Keir Starmer on 5 September, she has taken the bull by the horns on a big issue plaguing her country — irregular asylum seekers and illegal immigrants.

In the past decade, both have spiralled out of control in the UK. This has resulted in a sharp rise in poll ratings for the far-right Reform UK party, which has gainfully fuelled the White working class’s nativist instincts.

Non-resident Indians are in a double bind: at the receiving end of increasing racism and a tightening of the screws if they continue to live in the UK. In end-June, there were an estimated 2,700 Indians in the queue of asylum seekers. Possibly four times that number are awaiting immigration clearance.

The far right in Britain first raised its ugly head in 1932 with the formation of the British Union of Fascists led by Oswald Mosley, a former Conservative MP. Then came the National Front in the 1960s, the British National Party in the 1980s and the English Defence League in the 2000s. But they were all fringe players.

There was also Enoch Powell, a minister in Conservative prime minister Harold Macmillan’s government in the 1960s. He made himself quite infamous with the left and non-Whites in 1968 with a fear-instilling ‘rivers of blood’ speech in which he criticised immigration from Commonwealth countries. Edward Heath, who had by then become leader of the opposition, dismissed him from the shadow cabinet.