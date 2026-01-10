More vignettes of ‘Viksit Bharat’

I have known Umar for some years now, and he has been good enough to come to some of the meetings held by Amnesty International India. It is hard to think of anyone who has been more demonised than he has, both by the government and its machinery and the media, which in ‘New India’ is also part of the machinery.

When Umar completed 1,000 days in jail, without trial, Amnesty India tweeted: ‘He was arrested under India’s draconian anti-terror law simply for peacefully expressing his opinions. He must be immediately and unconditionally released.’

This so offended some people that a complaint was filed against Twitter, asking that the tweet be taken down. It wasn’t, but the episode shows the acidity that exists against someone whom people know little about, and what little they know comprises force-fed falsehoods.

His friends and colleagues and those of us who know him have tried to speak of the real man, the person who is missing from the wild and fraudulent narratives on him.

Writing in The Wire (7 August 2023), professor Nandini Sundar wrote: ‘When a Muslim like Umar Khalid crosses boundaries, there is a further panic attack. A young articulate Muslim man who does not wear a skull cap, who is an atheist, who did his Ph.D. from JNU in history on Adivasis in Singbhum is seen as an anomaly in the segregated world the RSS wants to create.

'The attempt is then to reduce him to just one aspect of his identity — so that whatever else he does or says or writes in the end he must be seen merely as a Muslim, and by extension, violent, anti-national, and a threat to the “Indian mainstream”.

'So dangerous that he has been in jail for three years without bail. It is not surprising that so many of the young people who were arrested for the anti-CAA protests were Muslim students at India’s leading universities.’