Explainer: The US midterm polls and what the results may mean for India

Democrats have an edge in the race for the House, while control of the Senate remains uncertain.

Rising consumer prices and President Donald Trump’s low approval ratings could work in the Democrats’ favour.

The midterm results could influence US trade, tariffs, immigration and relations with India.

What are the midterm polls?

US presidents serve four-year terms. Halfway through a sitting president’s term, nationwide midterm elections are held to elect members of Congress, governors, state legislators and other local officials.

The US Congress has two chambers — the House of Representatives with 435 members, and the Senate with 100 members, two from each of the 50 states.

Midterm elections do not directly affect the sitting president’s tenure, but can determine which party holds the majority in either or both chambers of Congress. They also serve as an indicator of public support for the incumbent president’s policies.

Significance of the midterm polls in 2026

The elections will allow voters to elect representatives to all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, whose members serve two-year terms.

At the same time, 35 of the 100 Senate seats, which carry six-year terms, are also up for grabs — 33 regular elections and two special elections in Florida and Ohio. Several gubernatorial elections will also be held, with governors serving as the chief executives of their respective states.

Unlike centralised electoral systems, voting, ballot printing and counting in the US are decentralised, with elections administered independently by state governments and local authorities.

The House and the Senate

The US Congress has two chambers — the House of Representatives and the Senate. The House consists of 435 members, each serving a two-year term. This means every seat in the chamber is contested during each midterm election.

In the Senate, members serve staggered six-year terms, with roughly one-third of the 100 seats — usually 33 to 35 — coming up for election every two years.