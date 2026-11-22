The Democrats have won a spectacular electoral victory, but its biggest battle may now be within its own ranks.

This month's midterm elections have delivered control of both houses of Congress to the Democrats, inflicted a humiliating defeat on Donald Trump’s Republican Party, and dramatically altered the political landscape ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Yet beneath the celebrations lies an uncomfortable question: have American voters endorsed the Democratic establishment, or have they simply rejected Trump’s increasingly unpopular presidency? The answer will determine not only the party’s political future but also whether Washington’s longstanding foreign policy consensus, particularly its unconditional blind support for Israel, can survive.

The scale of the triumph is extraordinary. From Texas to Alaska, Kansas to South Carolina, the party has made inroads into Republican territory previously considered impregnable. Texas has elected a Democrat senator for the first time since 1988.

Progressive candidates have succeeded alongside moderates, suggesting that voters were less interested in ideological labels than in candidates offering credible responses to their economic anxieties. The continuing war with Iran, rising living costs, punitive tariffs and aggressive immigration enforcement helped turn public frustration into an electoral earthquake.

But electoral victories often conceal contradictions that become visible only when the celebrations end. The Democratic coalition now stretches from democratic socialists demanding structural economic transformation to conservative Democrats representing traditionally Republican constituencies. Their shared opposition to Trump should not be mistaken for agreement about what comes next. Winning against an unpopular president is considerably easier than constructing a governing programme capable of satisfying such different constituencies.

This is where the party’s established leadership faces its greatest challenge. Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries represent a generation of politicians accustomed to managing competing interests through unprincipled compromises, powerful donors and party discipline. That approach may have helped hold the party together, but younger voters and increasingly assertive progressive activists are questioning whether it can deliver the changes they expect.