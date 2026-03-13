West Asia: Eclipse of imperial meddling, dawn of sovereign solidarity
As Gulf states warm to Tehran and sectarian narratives lose traction, a shifting regional order challenges decades of US dominance
In the scorched sands of West Asia, a seismic shift is underway, one that buries decades of externally orchestrated discord beneath the weight of homegrown resilience. The United States, once the unchallenged architect of regional fault lines, now finds its blueprints crumbling. Long-fuelled narratives of Shia-Sunni enmity and ethnic schisms — carefully cultivated by Washington and its steadfast ally, Israel — are increasingly exposed as relics of a bygone era.
As Iran navigates existential threats with unyielding poise, Gulf monarchies are quietly pivoting toward Tehran in defiance of their American patrons. This is no mere diplomatic thaw; it signals the erosion of American hegemony and the emergence of a regional order in which local powers shape their own destiny.
The catalyst lies in a convergence of strategic missteps and regional awakenings that have rendered the classic 'divide and rule' playbook obsolete. From the Persian Gulf’s shimmering waters to the rugged Kurdish highlands, voices once pitted against one another now increasingly echo in opposition to foreign overreach.
The implications ripple beyond borders: the possibility of renewed economic interdependence, the cooling of proxy conflicts, and a region charting its own path toward stability. Yet the question lingers — can this fragile solidarity withstand the tempests of entrenched interests?
Recent whispers alleging Iranian sabotage of vital water infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have swirled like desert mirages, circulated by intelligence circles aligned with US and Israeli agendas. Regional analysts have dismissed these claims as psychological operations designed not to uncover truth but to sow fear and revive sectarian mistrust.
By portraying Iran as an inevitable aggressor, the narrative seeks to fracture the fragile détente between Tehran and its Arab neighbours and draw Gulf states into a confrontation they have little appetite for.
Yet the scheme falters against political reality. No Gulf capital has issued formal accusations that could jeopardise diplomatic gains. Instead, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have maintained a cautious silence while pursuing high-level dialogue with Tehran. Saudi-Iranian military hotlines reportedly remain active, serving as a safeguard against miscalculation and undermining Washington’s longstanding strategy of mobilising Sunni states against the Shia-led Islamic Republic.
The playbook itself is hardly new. But its 2026 iteration carries the air of desperation. As Iranian drones patrol contested skies, warnings of Tehran’s supposed plans to strike Gulf desalination plants — the lifelines of desert economies — have largely evaporated under scrutiny. Independent verification has yielded no credible evidence, only echoes of earlier claims such as the disputed narratives surrounding the 2019 Abqaiq attacks.
In the digital age, social media has amplified counter-narratives. Viral threads dissect intelligence leaks and frame Iran not as an aggressor but as a state resisting external pressure. The result has not been renewed division but a quiet determination among Gulf publics to resist the politics of imported paranoia.
At the core of US-Israeli strategy has long been the manipulation of sectarian divisions. Since the 1979 Iranian Revolution, Washington systematically encouraged Sunni-Shia polarisation to isolate Tehran. The most dramatic example came during the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s, when Saddam Hussein’s Iraq received extensive Western backing despite deploying chemical weapons against Iranian forces.
The pattern endured for decades: support for Sunni armed groups in Syria and Yemen, alleged funding channels to anti-Shia militias in Iraq, and the Abraham Accords, which attempted to build an anti-Iran coalition among Arab states through normalisation with Israel.
The narrative of Iran as a regional bogeyman — exporting revolution and orchestrating proxy wars — helped justify the network of US bases stretching across the Gulf, from Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base to the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.
But the edifice began to crack with the 2023 China-brokered rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Restoring diplomatic ties after seven years of rupture, the agreement reopened embassies, revived trade corridors and initiated security coordination in shared waters. By 2025, bilateral commerce had reportedly surged by roughly 50 per cent, spanning petrochemicals, logistics and religious tourism.
Washington’s counter-moves — ranging from leaked diplomatic pressure on Riyadh to covert Israeli operations targeting Iranian scientists — have yielded diminishing returns. In early 2026, amid escalating tensions over Gaza, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly warned the Trump administration that strikes on Iran could trigger regional chaos. Emirati officials echoed similar concerns, signalling their unwillingness to be drawn into a wider war.
The once-potent rhetoric of a 'Shia crescent' now rings hollow. Even Sunni political factions in Baghdad and Sana’a increasingly frame their struggles in anti-imperialist rather than sectarian terms.
The implications are significant. A more unified West Asian posture weakens US leverage and raises questions about the long-term viability of its military footprint in the region. Proxy conflicts — from Yemen’s protracted war to Syria’s stalemate — may gradually lose momentum as regional powers redirect resources toward economic partnerships.
Yet risks remain. Israel’s sense of encirclement could encourage more aggressive strategies, while deeper economic cooperation may conceal unresolved political tensions, particularly in states such as Bahrain with complex sectarian dynamics.
Equally revealing has been the failure to exploit Iran’s internal diversity — Arabs in Ahwaz, Kurds in the northwest and Baloch communities in the southeast — as instruments of destabilisation. Western narratives often portray these groups as oppressed minorities poised for revolt, but such expectations have largely failed to materialise.
Kurdish political leaders, once viewed by Israeli strategists as potential allies against Tehran, have distanced themselves from such proposals. In late 2025, Masoud Barzani’s Kurdistan Democratic Party in Iraq reportedly rejected Israeli overtures for cooperation against Iranian targets, arguing that aligning with external powers in a broader geopolitical confrontation would jeopardise Kurdish autonomy.
Iranian Kurdish communities have likewise shown signs of solidarity with Tehran during recent escalations, framing the conflict through a broader anti-imperial lens. Reports from Erbil and Sulaymaniyah highlight cross-border political sympathies that transcend ethnic and sectarian divisions.
These attitudes reflect lessons from the past, particularly the 2017 Kurdish independence referendum in Iraq, when expectations of Western backing collapsed and Kurdish leadership found itself isolated.
Such experiences have weakened the notion of an “ethnic powder keg” inside Iran and strengthened a narrative of national resilience that reinforces Tehran’s regional alliances.
On the military front, the regional shift is evident in calculated restraint. Hezbollah’s limited but precise strikes against Israeli positions — using drones and guided munitions — demonstrate asymmetric deterrence without triggering full-scale war.
Meanwhile, armed groups in Yemen and Iraq have asserted influence over critical maritime corridors. Attacks on shipping since late 2023 have significantly disrupted traffic through the Red Sea, driving up insurance and transport costs while highlighting the vulnerability of global trade routes.
Their periodic threats to resume large-scale operations amid rising tensions with Iran function less as immediate warfare than as strategic signalling, reminding Western powers of the risks of escalation.
Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic posture reinforces this dynamic. Despite hosting US military installations, Riyadh has signalled reluctance to participate in any direct confrontation with Iran, instead using Oman and Qatar as intermediaries in efforts to contain tensions.
The weakening of divide-and-rule politics carries profound implications. As relations between regional powers normalise, Washington’s security umbrella becomes less indispensable. Gulf states are diversifying strategic ties with China and Russia, while defence spending patterns have begun to shift.
At the same time, the cooling of proxy wars and the revival of economic links offer the prospect of a more integrated regional economy. Analysts estimate that improved Saudi-Iranian cooperation alone could unlock tens of billions of dollars in trade and energy investment, ranging from joint gas development to cross-border infrastructure.
Yet the transition will not be smooth. Israel’s growing isolation could trigger new flashpoints, and regional cooperation will need to address long-standing disputes over water resources, migration and security arrangements.
Still, the broader trajectory is unmistakable. West Asia is gradually shedding its role as a battleground for external powers and moving toward a more autonomous political order.
In this emerging landscape, the ghosts of empire fade. A region long defined by others’ interventions is beginning, cautiously but decisively, to reclaim its own script.
Hasnain Naqvi is a former member of the history faculty at St Xavier’s College, Mumbai. More of his writing may be read here
