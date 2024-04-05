What does India gain by cold shouldering the SCO?

Last year, India hosted the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) summit for the first time since becoming a member, along with Pakistan, in 2017. It turned out to be a bit of an anti-climax though, as the summit was held online.

SCO, a grouping of Eurasian powers — Russia, China, and the four central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan — was launched in 2001. India and Pakistan were inducted in 2017. Iran was inducted as a full member in 2023, and this was particularly important for India as it is through Iran that India’s connectivity plans for the region lie, through Chabahar and the INSTC (International North-South Transport Corridor). Also brought in last year as dialogue partners were Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar and UAE, all with strong ties to India.

There is increasing concern, however, at India’s less than enthusiastic response to the SCO even as strategic experts and diplomats strongly feel that the SCO membership allows India to keep its balance and strategic autonomy in the non-Western world.

SCO countries are said to represent 42 per cent of the world’s population, 24 per cent of its GDP, 20 per cent of its oil and 44 per cent of its natural gas, besides a sizable chunk of world food production and connectivity potential for future trade. The SCO is increasingly looking at connectivity and regional stability, both key concerns for India.

The SCO is also important for India because it has rejected SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) and has walked out of RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership), even as Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries are increasingly becoming more important, both as market and resource base.