What is India to make of Europe’s elections?

Former British prime minister Theresa May was a strenuous advocate of India taking back an estimated 100,000 illegal Indian immigrants in the United Kingdom. Eventually, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government signed a Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement with India that formalised deportation, though not much appears to have happened since.

India may be asked to cooperate in addressing Britain’s immigration problem so that it can stave off a threat from its far right. Whether this will mean London offering a resettlement package in lieu of India accepting its unlawfully residing nationals remains to be seen.

The Labour Party has an uneasy relationship with the BJP. The front organisations of the BJP and RSS in Britain have been assiduously canvassing British-Indian Hindus in the direction of the Conservatives for at least five years. They finally struck success by dethroning Labour in its stronghold of Leicester East with a Hindu candidate.

Labour is likely to forgive but it won’t forget. New British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is keen on consolidating relations with India for the sake of improving the British economy. At the same time, the significant increase in Sikh MPs in the House of Commons — all from Labour — could oblige him to take up the matter of Jagtar Singh Johal’s detention in India.

Also, Christian Michel’s arbitrary imprisonment in India for 67 months without a trial cannot be ignored by a Labour government, since his brother-in-law, the late Lord Matthew Evans, was a Labour peer.

There is no avoiding filling a skills gap either. This will have to continue if Germany, France and Britain are to remain competitive versus Asia and America. But they will have to find a solution to illegal immigration.